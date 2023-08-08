NGT seeks detailed report on illegal sand mining in Udupi

"They are not able to assess the extent and implications of sand mining, hence, the SEIAA-Karnataka is directed to file a detailed report of illegal sand mining and the impact on the environment after obtaining Bathymetric study report from the Director, Mines and Geology Department and arrive at the compensation based on the same," the bench said.

Following the NGT scrutiny, the Mines and Geology Department suspended the licence for mining in five villages of Kundapura taluk, Udupi district. The SEIAA submitted before the tribunal that the environment clearance issued to two sand mining projects have been withdrawn for the failure of the companies to submit half-yearly compliance reports.