NGT seeks detailed report on illegal sand mining in Udupi

In a significant turn in a case against illegal sand mining in Udupi, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to submit a full report on the issue to enable calculation of the compensation for the damage caused to the environment.
Hearing a petition by Majunath Poojari, a bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati took note of the SEIAA Karnataka's admission of not being able to assess the extent of the problem.
"They are not able to assess the extent and implications of sand mining, hence, the SEIAA-Karnataka is directed to file a detailed report of illegal sand mining and the impact on the environment after obtaining Bathymetric study report from the Director, Mines and Geology Department and arrive at the compensation based on the same," the bench said.
Following the NGT scrutiny, the Mines and Geology Department suspended the licence for mining in five villages of Kundapura taluk, Udupi district. The SEIAA submitted before the tribunal that the environment clearance issued to two sand mining projects have been withdrawn for the failure of the companies to submit half-yearly compliance reports.
Illegal sand mining has led to largescale damage to the riverine ecosystem in the Western Ghats. Activists in Dakshina Kannada, Karwar, Udupi and Shivamogga districts have approached various institutions alleging failure of the administration to check illegal mining.
Post-damage assessment of the rivers has proved to be difficult with the SEIAA in the instant case stating that "it was not possible to draw any conclusions".
To a specific question by the bench on whether or not mechanised and semi-mechanised methods were used instead of the manual method permitted by the authorities, the SEIAA pointed to difficulties in making such assessments.
"Remnants of sand mining at the site did not offer clear picture on the nature of sand mining as the river was in good water flow with riverine system being an active eco system," it said.