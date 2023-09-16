No encroachment, says BDA; KG Layout map led to confusion

Days after Bengaluru Urban forest officials reclaimed one acre and 38 guntas of land near the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) — declared as encroachment by a high-level committee in 2015 — BDA officials stated that there was no encroachment on their part.
Earlier this month, the Forest Department took action based on a joint survey conducted by the high-level committee set up by the government in 2015. This panel identified one acre and 38 guntas of land in survey number 19 as encroached land.
The land in question is part of an extent of 525 acres and two guntas in Sulikere, Kommaghatta, and Maragondanahalli villages, which was declared as the ‘Sulikere Reserve Forest’ through a government order dated September 3, 1934, according to the department.
In a letter, BDA executive engineer (NPKL division)
CN Ashoka stated that the forest department land had not been encroached upon by the BDA.
“The forest department had erected a compound without identifying the boundary of survey number 19. A misconception had led to the idea that the BDA had encroached on forest land, which is not the case,” he stated. He further added that a joint survey with the forest officials confirmed that no structures were built in the area. The Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) pointed to the BDA’s layout plan, specifically Block 8 of the Kempegowda Layout.
“The BDA’s layout plan designated it as a park for the Kempegowda Layout. We acted in accordance with the high-level committee report, which directed the recovery of the encroached forest land,” the DCF said.
BDA officials said the map of NPKL is yet to be finalised. A BDA official said the map was not finalised yet.
While acknowledging the confusion caused by a disclaimer in the map, the official said the forest land has not been changed.