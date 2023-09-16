No encroachment, says BDA; KG Layout map led to confusion

“The forest department had erected a compound without identifying the boundary of survey number 19. A misconception had led to the idea that the BDA had encroached on forest land, which is not the case,” he stated. He further added that a joint survey with the forest officials confirmed that no structures were built in the area. The Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) pointed to the BDA’s layout plan, specifically Block 8 of the Kempegowda Layout.