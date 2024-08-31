No impact of SpiceJet's troubles on Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has not seen any major impact of the "enhanced surveillance" of SpiceJet airlines by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation following reports of cancelled flights and financial stress.
There are only two SpiceJet flights from Bengaluru — one each to Shirdi and Delhi. Both flights departed and arrived on time on Friday, an airport official told DH.
He noted that SpiceJet reduced operations from Bengaluru after the previous notification to the airline from DGCA.
The low-cost airline is facing enhanced surveillance a second time in two years.
Earlier this month, the aviation regulator had to cancel flights from Dubai over non-payment of dues after certain deficiencies were revealed by a special audit.
By placing SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance, DGCA will carry out increased spot checks and night surveillance of the carrier.
Published 30 August 2024, 21:21 IST