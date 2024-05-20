Nurse dies after zipline wire snaps at a resort on outskirts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old nurse, who was on holiday with colleagues at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, has fallen to her death after a zipline cable snapped.

The incident has sparked concern about safety measures at the private resort. One of her colleagues has lodged a police complaint alleging that the resort neither followed safety measures nor gave helmets.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjini N, a resident of Attibele and worked at a private hospital. She had gone to visit Jungle Trailz Resort at Bettahalli in Ramanagara district with 17 of her colleagues on Sunday.

The tragedy took place around 11.15 am when Ranjini fell 30 feet from the zipline after the 100 metre-long inclined cable snapped halfway across.