Nurse dies after zipline wire snaps at a resort on outskirts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old nurse, who was on holiday with colleagues at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, has fallen to her death after a zipline cable snapped.
The incident has sparked concern about safety measures at the private resort. One of her colleagues has lodged a police complaint alleging that the resort neither followed safety measures nor gave helmets.
The deceased has been identified as Ranjini N, a resident of Attibele and worked at a private hospital. She had gone to visit Jungle Trailz Resort at Bettahalli in Ramanagara district with 17 of her colleagues on Sunday.
The tragedy took place around 11.15 am when Ranjini fell 30 feet from the zipline after the 100 metre-long inclined cable snapped halfway across.
Another woman named Prathima also fell and sustained injuries, a police officer close to the investigation told DH. Ranjini was taken to Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Hospital in Harohalli where doctors pronounced her brought dead.
Ranjini is survived her by husband and two young children.
Based on a complaint filed by Nirmal, the colleague of the deceased, Harohalli police have registered a case under IPC sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).
In her complaint, Nirmal alleged that the resort followed no safety measures and the staff hadn’t provided Ranjini with a helmet. "There was no first-aid facility at the resort," she alleged as per the FIR seen by DH.
A source well placed in the Ramanagara police said Putta Madu, the resort manager, was arrested after the incident.
Published 20 May 2024, 14:43 IST