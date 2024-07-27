Opposition MLAs have given nod for Skydeck in Bengaluru: K'taka DCM Shivakumar

When asked if the location was too far from the city, he said, "All these factors have been considered. This location would be convenient for tourists as it is on the way to tourist destinations such as Mysuru and Kodagu. The connectivity will also improve once peripheral Ring Road comes is ready. The location will be discussed in the Cabinet. We are planning to do this project with the government funds"

He also mentioned that the tunnel road plan was also discussed in the meeting. The first tunnel is being planned from Esteem Mall near Hebbal to Silk Board with a length of 18.5 km.