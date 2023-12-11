Panel to probe 'unauthorised' water connections to Peenya industries  

Bengaluru: The BWSSB has set up a three-member technical committee to investigate the allegation that a junior engineer has allowed water and sanitary services to some Peenya industries without collecting pro rata and betterment charges.
The committee, spearheaded by Additional Chief Engineer BS Dalayat, is expected to present its report within 10 days.
The complaint, filed by Peenya resident Marilingegowda Mali Patil, asserted that BWSSB engineers engaged in unauthorised laying of water and sanitary lines on 10th Cross in Peenya 2nd Stage without obtaining requisite approvals from higher authorities.
Patil alleged that the unauthorised work, costing the BWSSB not less than Rs 20 lakh, benefited over a dozen industries.
The complaint stated that the BWSSB’s standard practice is to provide infrastructure to industries after collecting betterment charges, which was not followed in the case in question.