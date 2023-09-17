Parents, teachers concerned as dept contemplates school timing changes in Bengaluru

School timings in Bengaluru city have come to the forefront once again, with the High Court recently issuing an advisory to revisit the school timings in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion.
The Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to convene a meeting with the stakeholders after the Ganesha festival. Senior officials from the department have confirmed this and stated that they are awaiting the judgment copy.
“Since it was an advisory by the High Court, we are waiting for the judgment copy. Once we receive the copy, we will verify in what context the court advised revisiting the timings and then call for a meeting with the stakeholders to discuss the issue,” said a senior official.
A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit, made this suggestion during the recent hearing of a public interest litigation addressing the deteriorating traffic situation in Bengaluru city. They recommended that the State Government consider the possibility of revising the timings of educational institutions, industries, and corporate businesses. They also suggested calling a meeting of stakeholders to discuss the issue.
However, school management, teachers, and parents are already worried about it.
“Pushing the timings one hour earlier or later would cause inconvenience to parents and children. The existing timings are perfect, and everyone is accustomed to them,” said D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.
Currently, schools are operating between 8.45 am/9 am and 3.45 pm/4 pm. Government offices start at 10 am, and other private industries, including garments, open between 9 am and 9.30 am.
Even in the past, whenever the department tried to change the school timings, private school managements have opposed the decision. In 2007, the department made a major decision to have schools in the city function from 8.30 am. Before that, government schools operated between 10 am and 5 pm, and private schools commenced around 9 am. Following opposition from parents, health experts, and schools, the government revised it to 9.30 am in 2010.
“If the timing is advanced, many teachers have no other option than quitting as we have to take care of the household and need to send our children to schools,” said Kavitha L M, a teacher working at a private school in Bengaluru.