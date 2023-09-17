Parents, teachers concerned as dept contemplates school timing changes in Bengaluru

Even in the past, whenever the department tried to change the school timings, private school managements have opposed the decision. In 2007, the department made a major decision to have schools in the city function from 8.30 am. Before that, government schools operated between 10 am and 5 pm, and private schools commenced around 9 am. Following opposition from parents, health experts, and schools, the government revised it to 9.30 am in 2010.