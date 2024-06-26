Pavithra Gowda 'applied makeup in police custody'; woman cop put on notice

Bengaluru: A policewoman is under scrutiny after an investigation revealed that small-time Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda used cosmetics during her detention in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Pavitha, 33, was arrested along with her friend and Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa and 15 others for the murder of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy earlier this month.

She was the only woman arrested and was held at a separate detention centre for women. A woman police sub-inspector was deputed to bring her daily to the Annapoorneshwari police station for questioning.