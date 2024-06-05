‘Pay for date’ post sparks ethics debate

A south Delhi girl (as mentioned on her Instagram page), put out a reel on May 26, offering to go on dates for a price. The post received 55 lakh views.
The rate card features a coffee date for Rs 1,500, meeting the parents for Rs 3,000, a bike date (with holding hands) for Rs 4,000, and a weekend getaway for Rs 10,000.
While many netizens are calling it a scam and a honey trap, a few are interested in signing up for the service.
Activist Tara Krishnaswamy says, “Whatever women do is viewed through the lens of patriarchy.” Prostitution is considered the oldest profession and “anywhere women put out such content, it is viewed in such a light,” she adds.
“The woman here has the confidence to say that her time is worth a certain rate, and if one wants to spend time with her, they will have to pay an amount,” says Tara.
What is ethical or unethical is not covered under the law and is subjective, says lawyer K M Sai Apabharana.
“In a progressive society like the US, such a post may be seen as ‘perfectly fine’. However, the response will be different in the Middle East,” she says. “The woman is not selling herself for sex. So it is not illegal. She is only offering her company,” adds Apabharana. “Ethically or legally there is nothing wrong here, considering there is no harm to herself or to the person availing of her service or to a third party in the public,” she says.
However, citizens who find such a post problematic might use legal provisions like Sections 268 and 290 (public nuisance), Section 292 (selling, hiring or circulating anything obscene) and Section 294 (an obscene act) of the Indian Penal Code against her.
However, it may not hold up in court, she adds.
Advocate Premila Nesargi says that as an adult, she has the fundamental right to express her view or opinion. But she is concerned that her post can be misconstrued. “She has not made a mention of sex (service) in the post but it can be seen as soliciting,” she notes.
Published 05 June 2024, 04:32 IST