Pedalling towards that last mile

The 11 metro stations include Nagasandra, Peenya, Mahalakshmi, Mahakavi Kuvempu Road, Rajajinagar, Yelachenahalli, Konanakunte Cross, Jayanagar, Indiranagar, and Baiyappanahalli (on the Old Madras Road and NGEF exits).

Additionally, the nine TTMCs are situated at Yeshwantpur, Vijayanagar, Kengeri, Shanthinagar, Whitefield, Domlur, Jayanagar, Banashankari, and Bannerghatta.