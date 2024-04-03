Peenya flyover to reopen for heavy vehicles, but not at night

The 15-metre-wide, 4.2-km-long flyover on the arterial Tumakuru Road has been shut for buses and trucks since December 2021 after prestressed cables in its three spans gave way due to corrosion. The closure has seriously affected vehicular movement on the road below, causing daily traffic jams. NHAI last year launched a Rs 38.5-crore repair work to add two cables into extra slots at every span and stress them to strengthen the flyover. With 120 spans in the flyover, the NHAI has added 240 prestressed cables.