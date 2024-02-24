PM Modi has waged war against dynastic politics in last 10 years, says BJP's Tejasvi Surya

Pointing out that today one can find first generation billionaires in India who do not inherit a business legacy, he further said, 'But for Rahul Gandhi, who is something today only because of the fact that he has inherited his parents and family's monetary as well as political legacy, he is not ready to acknowledge and recognise the democratisation of the country's economy.'

The first generation millionaires and billionaires coming up in India are higher than any time in the past seventy years, Surya said as he questioned "How can you make this absurd allegation that this country and the country's government is supporting one or two generational entrepreneurs?"

How can one accuse this government of crony capitalism when it is empowering, encouraging young people with strong dreams, who are hardworking, and have the ability to go and build unicorns,' he asked, while noting that India has positioned itself as a very strong entity in geopolitics.