Point Blank | Market ready, but no street vendors allowed officially yet

None of the vendors here have any stall allotment letters. But they say the MLA has given them the stall, and they will get the official letters soon. As of now, they pay no rent to anyone. Some of them say the business has taken a hit after moving inside, but they hope for better footfalls once the market gets all the facilities and the formal allotment is done.

Ganesha (name changed), a flower vendor operating above the Palike Bazaar, said he also tried to get the stall but was unsuccessful. He hopes the stall will be allotted soon.

Babu says this is illegal as the allotment needs to be done with a tender, and procedures must be followed. “Those inside now are politically backed; most of them were subletting stalls and will do the same once they get the final allotment,” he adds.

The procedure for getting the stall is long. The contractor who built the bazaar should hand it over to the ward engineers. The BBMP’s estate section will give it a property identification number. Then, it goes to the Market section in the BBMP.

After this, the project division in the BBMP calls for a tender for stall allotments, with representation for SC, ST, OBC, minorities, women, physically disabled, and every other category. None of this seems to have happened in the Palike Bazaar’s case.

Manjegowda, a member of the town vending committee of South Zone, said that despite complaints, the BBMP has been unable to take action about this unauthorised allocation of stalls.

Radha, Assistant Revenue Officer, South Zone Market, told DH that the market had not been handed over to the market section. The concerned ward engineers have built the bazaar but are yet to transfer it. Once transferred to the Market section, tenders will be called to allow the stalls to be sold to vendors.