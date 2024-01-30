Police crack down on traffic violations near schools & colleges in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police on Monday filed 440 cases of traffic violations during a special drive around educational institutions in southern Bengaluru.
The drive was aimed at curbing traffic violations around schools and colleges. Traffic police booked vehicle users for not wearing helmets, entering prohibited stretches, and riding triples and on the footpath.
The police filed 275 cases of riding without helmets, 126 cases of driving into 'no entry' zones, 23 cases of triple riding, and 16 cases of footpath riding.
As many as 65 cases were filed at the VV Puram traffic police station alone, police said in a statement.