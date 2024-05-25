Police declare HC advocate’s death as suicide

Bengaluru: Following an investigation, the Sanjaynagar police have concluded that the death of high court advocate Chaitra Gowda is suicide.
Chaitra (34), wife of a serving KAS officer, was found hanging at her house in North Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar on May 11. Chaitra was an amateur sportswoman, model, and practising high court lawyer.
Hailing from Mandya’s Melukote, she was living with her husband and three-year-old daughter in Bengaluru.
Chaitra’s brother found her death suspicious and filed a police complaint. Some of her colleagues wrote a letter to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda asking for a thorough investigation.
The police received the medical report declaring no foul play in Chaitra’s death. It found no other injuries on her body, concluding that the death was due to hanging. They also sent the death note they found in the house for analysis. The note was a major reason for suspicion since it was written in March.
“The handwriting analysis proved that it was indeed written by Chaitra. However, we are investigating the timing of the death note,” an investigator in the case told DH.
