Police dept, BBMP should coordinate better to curb illegal banners: Karnataka High Court

"In the absence of satisfactory affidavits as above, the court will have to become stern. It is to be noted, at this stage, that since the affidavit reflects that 8,362 hoardings were removed, it implies that, despite the restraint directions issued by the court in the earlier public interest petitions, the court will consider in the future hearing as to whether the contempt is committed on part of the commissioner of the corporation, which has failed to prevent putting up of the illegal hoardings and further also that whether the costs as already directed by the court in the order dated 02.08.2023 could not be imposed,” the bench said.