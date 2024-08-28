Bengaluru police raid houses of 80 rowdy-sheeters

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru northeast division police on Tuesday launched simultaneous raids on the houses of 80 rowdy-sheeters in their jurisdiction.
The raids supervised by Sajeeth VJ, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), were mainly carried out in two sub-divisons covering seven police station limits. A rowdy-sheeter from Vidyaranyapura was arrested under the Arms Act during the raids.
A senior police officer told DH that the arrested rowdy-sheeter was Sahil, listed in the Vidyaranyapura police station limits. He faces an attempted murder case filed in 2017 and a theft case filed in 2022.
According to the officer, Sahil possessed a billhook machete in a locker in his house. He was arrested as he couldn’t give a satisfactory answer for his possession of the machete.
Sajeeth told DH that the raids were conducted as a preventive measure to keep the law and order in their jurisdiction at check. They focused mainly on those rowdies who had pending warrants and summonses.
“We have our informants who observe movements of rowdy elements in our jurisdiction. They gave some input about suspicious movements of a few rowdies; even the houses of those rowdies were raided,” Sajeeth told DH.
Interestingly, the Tuesday raids followed an intra-gang fight that broke out between members of a gang from Kodigehalli last week. Police had summoned the people who were involved and warned them.
Published 27 August 2024, 22:59 IST