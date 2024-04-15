Bengaluru: Police register FIR after doctor alleges assault

Bengaluru: The Yelahanka police have registered an FIR after a city-based doctor was allegedly assaulted on Sunday.
According to Dr Sunil Kumar Hebbi, 40, also a social worker, around 7.30 am, when he was going to get medicines from his car, Sunil Yadav, his parents and his wife were standing nearby.
Yadav, the doctor alleged, hurled expletives at him and told him that he had blocked the bank accounts and close to Rs 6 crore funds of the Kendriya Vihar Apartments’ Association.
The doctor claimed that Yadav hit his head using a car locking trigger, punched his stomach and hit his right leg, the FIR noted.
“Yadav’s father grabbed my neck, while his wife and he abused me and issued death threats,” Dr Hebbi alleged.
Meanwhile, the doctor alleged that Ugrappa, Shivaprasad, Chandran and others arrived at the scene, hit him and threatened him.
“When I grabbed the car locking trigger and threw it away, they were furious. They kept their legs on my neck and hit my private parts,” Dr Hebbi alleged, as per the FIR.
He was then taken to the Yelahanka Government Hospital for first aid by a resident of his apartment and then moved to KC General Hospital for further treatment.
Based on a memo from the hospital, the Yelahanka police registered a case under IPC sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Investigations are on.
(Published 15 April 2024, 01:20 IST)