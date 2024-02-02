Bengaluru: Posing as RTI activist, man threatens real-estate developer

Bengaluru: Police arrested a man who colluded with a rowdy-sheeter and posed as an RTI activist to extort money from a real-estate developer based in west Bengaluru.
Sleuths from the Central Crime Bureau’s (CCB) Organised Crime Wing arrested Deepak and his accomplice Rakshit, who demanded Rs 8 lakh from the owner of Bindu Ventures.
Introducing himself as an RTI activist, Deepak told the owner that his firm is undertaking construction activities flouting BBMP rules. He threatened to complain to the BBMP and demanded Rs 8 lakh to overlook the so-called violations.
Following the incident, the owner lodged a complaint at the Magadi Road police station, which was subsequently transferred to the CCB, whose sleuths zeroed in on the suspects and arrested them.
On further investigation, police learnt that Deepak ran an organisation called ‘Jai Hind’, roping in a few rowdy-sheeters. Joining hands with them, Deepak shortlisted a few real-estate companies in the Vijayanagar, Rajajinagar and Magadi Road police station limits and threatened them, saying they were flouting the BBMP’s construction rules.