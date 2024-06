Power disruptions on Saturday in Bengaluru

The following areas will not have power between 10 am to 5 pm: HRBR 1st, 2nd, 3rd Block, Kammanahalli Main Road, CMR Road, Babusapalya, Balachandra Layout, Flower Garden, MM Garden, Arkavathy Layout, Anjanadri Layout Enclave, Divya Unnathy Layout, Vijayendra Garden, Mallappa Layout, Prakruthi Township, Balaji Layout, GNR Garden, Chelekere, Chelekere Village, Ashirwad Colony, Shakthi Nagar, Hennur Village, Byraveshwara Layout, Chikkanna Layout, CMR Layout, Hennur Cross, Kenchappa Garden, Brindavan Layout, Hoysala Nagar, Brindavan Avenue Heritage, Vinayaka Layout, parts of OMBR, part of Kasturi Nagar, parts of Pillareddy Nagar, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Dodda Banaswadi, Ramamurthy Nagar Main Road, B Channasandra, Nanjappa Garden, Agara Main Road, Doddaiah Layout, Bank Avenue, RS Palya, ADMC Military Gate, Muniswamy Road and Muni Veerappa Road, Kullappa Circle, Rajkumar Park, Meghana Palya, Muniswamappa Layout, Banjara Layout, Vijayalakshmi Layout, Trinity Enclave, Sankalpa Layout, Samrudhi Layout, SLV Layout, and surrounding areas.