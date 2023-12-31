Prices soar as partygoers flock to hotspots in Bengaluru

Exclusive passes

For those looking to join the festivities, couple passes are now priced at Rs 5,000 and above, while special passes for women are available for Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, including a delectable spread of food and beverages. If you’re in the mood to splurge, top brewpubs are offering tables for groups of eight to ten people, with prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000.

“We have increased the price because we are restricting the entry and this is the first full year after Covid where we can make our profits,” said a manager of a brewpub in JP Nagar.