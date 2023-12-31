Prices soar as partygoers flock to hotspots in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As the countdown to the New Year begins, Bengalureans are gearing up for a night of revelry and celebration. The city’s restaurants, pubs, and hotels are all set to host the most happening parties, and the excitement is palpable. But this year, things are looking a bit different, with a touch of extravagance, higher prices, and a renewed focus on safety.
The action is concentrated in Bengaluru’s party hotspots, including Koramangala, Kalyan Nagar, Church Street, Indiranagar, and more. These areas have witnessed a surge in bookings, with party-goers eager to usher in the New Year in style.
A reality check by DH has revealed that prices have shot up significantly. Entry fees have been hiked by 10 percent, and the cost of food and beverages has seen a substantial increase of 30 to 40 percent. But what justifies this price surge? Most establishments point to “restricted and regulated entry” as the driving force behind the price adjustments.
Exclusive passes
For those looking to join the festivities, couple passes are now priced at Rs 5,000 and above, while special passes for women are available for Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, including a delectable spread of food and beverages. If you’re in the mood to splurge, top brewpubs are offering tables for groups of eight to ten people, with prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000.
“We have increased the price because we are restricting the entry and this is the first full year after Covid where we can make our profits,” said a manager of a brewpub in JP Nagar.
A manager of a restaurant in Koramangala, confirmed that bookings have been made in advance, “Our offer of half the price can be paid in advance receiving a confirmation via mail and the remaining can be paid on entry has worked very well for us. We have sold pack of 170 passes. The prices are altered based on the crowd each year,” said the manager. And these passes are non-refundable and even the advance will be cut if the booking is cancelled.
Some eateries in Indiranagar, known for their multi-storied layouts, have taken extra safety measures. They’ve designated specific spaces for women, emphasising it’s for safety reasons. To maintain discipline, there are penalties for intentional food wastage, and items like bags, helmets, and personal belongings are prohibited inside the venue.
The owner of a joint in Indiranagar told DH, “While couples and women can access all floors of our building, single men can access only the first and second floors. Anyone found wasting food will be charged a penalty equal to the amount paid for the pass. Bags, helmets and personal items are not allowed inside the venue,” he said.
In response to a directive mandating customer detail collection, hotels have implemented their own safety regulations. Some, especially those around the Central Business District (CBD), have increased security to scan and verify IDs. Others are conducting thorough checks at the entrance, collecting Aadhaar proof to verify age and other relevant details.