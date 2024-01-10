Principals urge AICTE to withdraw notification on BBA, BCA courses

"As arts and science colleges are offering these course for nominal fees and are surviving due to the enrollment in BBA, BCA and from commerce courses, the AICTE's move to take over BBA and BCA from the University Grants Commission and state universities will have an adverse impact in the multi and interdisciplinary approach, as mentioned in the education policy, and also results in a significant fall in the admission to arts, science and management colleges, potentially causing job loss for many," it read.