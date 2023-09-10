Private transport strike may affect your travel on September 11

Manas Das, president of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), clarified that the association had not released any directives to the nearly 500 companies that are a part of it. “The companies have made their own decisions for Monday. Some of them will conduct business as usual, some have decided to operate with skeletal staff and others have given work-from-home orders to their employees,” he said. While IT companies have not formally announced any changes to their schedule, employees expect to see some directives passed by Monday. “Nothing has been officially announced but I don’t suppose it will affect big companies that much. They might just ask people to work from home. Mid-sized companies might be affected because of this bandh,” said an IT staff working in an international company along the ORR.