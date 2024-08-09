Property tax defaulters get two more months to clear dues

Bengaluru: The state government on Thursday extended the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme by nearly two months, giving nearly three lakh property tax defaulters another chance to clear their arrears.
The scheme, which ended on July 31, waives interest on dues and cuts penalty by half.
The second extension will lapse in September 2024, as per the notification published by the government.
The BBMP's property tax portal, suspended for the last eight days, is likely to accept payments from Friday.
The BBMP had sought extension after its property tax payment server crashed on July 31, which was the final day to seek benefits under the OTS scheme. Many property owners had spent almost a day in the BBMP's revenue office while some kept refreshing the tax website with the hope of clearing the bills, but the server remained dysfunctional throughout the day.
Officials expect the OTS scheme to help about 2.74 lakh property tax defaulters who together owe the BBMP Rs 516 crore. Around 1.07 property tax defaulters have made use of the scheme when it was launched in February-end by clearing arrears to the tune of Rs 217 crore.
When the OTS scheme is in force, the BBMP is planning to undertake an enforcement drive in parallel. "We will start issuing notices to property tax defaulters across the city. This is being planned to remind the owners to clear their dues so that there is no rush in the eleventh hour," a senior BBMP official said.
Other than the 2.7 lakh defaulters, the civic body will go a big way in ensuring about 5 lakh properties are brought under the tax net. As the scheme provides major benefits to the defaulters, officials believe it will encourage them to clear the dues.
Published 09 August 2024, 03:55 IST