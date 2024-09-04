Protesting BBMP contractors to move to Freedom Park

Bengaluru: The BBMP Contractors' Association will continue its indefinite protest as it has received permission from the Upparpet police station to hold the demonstration in Freedom Park.
Demanding payment of the remaining 25 per cent of the bills, the association called a strike by suspending civil and electrical works, starting Monday.
The protest can be held between 10 am and 5 pm, according to the police note.
There will be no disruption in the collection of garbage as contractors engaged by the BBMP for the disposal of waste have not extended their support to the protest.
Published 03 September 2024, 23:43 IST