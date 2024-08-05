PSI death: Action against Congress MLA, son if CID probe finds them guilty, says G Parameshwara

Regarding the allegations against MLA Chennareddy Patil Tunnur and and his son Pampangouda, he said, "CID investigation is on. Let's see what comes in the report. In case they are involved, whatever action has to be taken, will be taken."

Parashuram (34) died on Saturday in Yadgir, but the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, as the autopsy report is still awaited, police sources said.