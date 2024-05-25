Puttenahalli lake gets polluted by sewage due to incomplete storm water drain built by BBMP

Bengaluru: Nearly 10 years of work that transformed Yelahanka's Puttenahalli lake into a bird conservation reserve has been washed away in the last five days as thousands of litres of sewage has flowed into the lake, which enjoys protection under the stringent provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The latest development is the result of an incomplete storm water drain (SWD) built by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) without taking necessary clearances from the Forest Department.

The SWD was planned to carry the sewage and stormwater from Attur and Anantpur neighbourhoods in the western and northern parts of the lake to the sewage treatment plant (STP) on the eastern side of the Doddaballapura Road.

However, the BBMP took up the construction work without taking the wildlife clearance, which is applicable to the bird conservation reserve.

As a result, the SWD which brought sewage from hundreds of households stopped at the lake boundary, near the gazebo.

K S Sangunni, a retired IISc professor who along with a group of individuals worked since 2009 to save the lake, noted that letting sewage into the lake was a violation of rules and Karnataka High Court order but no officials were held accountable.