Railway police constable arrested for stealing valuables on trains

A police head constable from Chikkaballapur and his accomplice were arrested by the railway police for stealing the belongings of train passengers, officials said on Monday.
The arrested suspects were Siddaram Reddy, 38, a constable at the Chikkaballapur railway station; and Sabanna, 38, from Yadgir district, a habitual offender.
Railway Superintendent of Police Sowmyalatha SK said that the arrested were taken into custody for further investigations.
A woman from Hebbal visited Kerala with her family and was returning to Bengaluru on August 23. When the train slowed down as it approached the Baiyappanahalli station, a miscreant stole her bag kept on the seat and fled.
She later filed a complaint with the police, who swiftly arrested Sabanna. He revealed to police about his accomplice Reddy.
Police said that the suspects loitered around the railway station in the early morning together. They reportedly targeted passengers who slept on the train.
Police officials said that Sabanna had been suspended.