Rain expected to break city's hot spell, albeit temporarily

Bengaluru: After enduring scorching temperatures, Bengalureans are in for a slight relief as the mercury is expected to dip by 1 to 1.5 degrees Celsius in three days due to rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has, however, predicted that temperatures will remain above normal for most of the summer. “Over the next two days we will still see higher temperatures,” explained A Prasad, senior scientist with the IMD, Bengaluru. “We are expecting rain after three days and this will bring down the temperature by at least one degree Celsius,” he added.

Bengaluru is expected to receive light rains on April 9.

While the normal average temperature in Bengaluru during April is 34 degrees Celsius, since the start of the month, Bengaluru has consistently reported above-normal temperatures. On April 2, the city also recorded the fourth hottest day since 2010.

While rains may bring some respite from the heat, it will be temporary. Bengaluru is only expected to receive light rain in April, with a total of 61.7 mm predicted.

Rainfall deficit

The IMD forecasts that the city will see a rainfall deficit this year.

"The temperature will lower significantly only if there are at least three days of rains. However, our prediction says that it might rain only for a day in Bengaluru next week. So, any drop in temperature will be temporary,” Prasad said.

Forecast for north interior K'taka

The situation is also expected to improve in many other districts of the state that are currently experiencing a heat wave. Rainfall is forecast for two to three days starting on April 9 in several districts of north interior Karnataka.

An early forecast predicts normal rainfall for Karnataka in May. This might reduce the number of heatwave days, but temperatures are still expected to remain above normal even in May.