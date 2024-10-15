Home
Rains: Holiday declared for schools in Bengaluru on Wednesday

As Thursday is a public holiday on the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, authorities have declared leave for schools on Wednesday.
Rashmi Belur
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 10:47 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 10:47 IST
