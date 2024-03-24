‘Rainwater harvesting can meet over 70% of Bengaluru’s water needs’

P C Rao, president, Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, noted that over 30,000 hotels in the city distribute free drinking water to nearly 50 lakh customers every day. “To save at least 20 litres each day in each hotel, we have instructed hotels to place only empty glasses and a jug of drinking water on tables, instead of pre-filled glasses of water that might go to waste if customers don’t consume them,” he said.