Ram Mandir fever: Hindu volunteers ask B'luru malls to install replicas of temple

Bengaluru: Hindu volunteers are approaching shopping malls in Bengaluru, asking them to put up replicas of the Ram Mandir and arrange the live telecast of Ramotsav, the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on January 22.
Anil Shetty, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, and his team have so far approached Garuda, Orion and Mantri malls, and claim to have received a "positive" response. They plan to reach the rest of the malls within a week.
The group wants the mall authorities to build the Ram Mandir replicas from the architectural plan available online. It's also distributing 'Mantrakshathe' (sacred rice) with pamphlets containing details of the inauguration ceremony.
According to Shetty, the idea of putting up replicas of the Ram Temple was inspired by Christmas decorations at malls in the city.
"I was walking past a mall with friends and we came across these attractive Christmas decorations. We thought placing replicas of the Ram Temple would similarly attract people. That's why we decided to approach the malls," he said.
Shetty denied allegations that they were "coercing" the mall authorities and said theirs was "just a request".
He also dismissed suggestions that the plan had been chalked out at the behest of Hindutva outfits or political parties.
"We can't reach all the malls but we have invited all Hindu volunteers to visit the malls in their vicinity and urge them to implement our plans," he said.
Shetty believes that Ramothsav is a "historic" moment and most people will not be able to witness it but can watch it if it's telecast live at public places, including malls.