Rameshwaram Café blast: 7 victims discharged; 1 out of ICU

Bengaluru: Swarnamba Narayanappa, who sustained 40% burns in the Rameshwaram cafe blast, will be moved from the intensive care unit (ICU) to the ward on Tuesday.
Doctors at Brookefield Multispeciality Hospital will continue to monitor the healing of her wounds, which is expected to take at least a week.
"While the burns are showing signs of improvement, marks on her face and chest remain," said Dr Pradeep Kumar TJ, medical director of the hospital.
"Her blood pressure levels are stable, and based on her condition, we are planning to shift her to the ward (on Tuesday)."
Dr Kumar expects Swarnamba's wounds to heal in one to 10 days, and she would be discharged in four to five days.
Meanwhile, two other people injured in the blast have been discharged. Farooq Hussain, 19, a staff member at the cafe, and Swarnamba's 26-year-old colleague Navya were released after receiving treatment for three days at the Brookefield and Vydehi hospitals.
Dr Ravi K Babu, chief administrative officer (CAO) of Vydehi Hospital, said 34-year-old Balamurali Krishna, who suffered a half-inch cut on his back and blisters on his legs, is still in the hospital while his condition remains stable.
As for 29-year-old Nagashree, also Swarnamba’s colleague who suffered a corneal injury in her right eye, Dr Babu said it is “too early” to say if she would regain her vision. “We have conducted the surgery, and her condition is now stable. But the prognosis is guarded,” he said.
Several people with minor injuries in the blast, including 65-year-old Srinivasan, 42-year-old Mohan, 30-year-old Momi, and an unidentified person, were earlier discharged after receiving brief treatment at Vydehi Hospital.
Twenty-three-year-old Deepanshu Kumar, another blast victim, was discharged from Brookefield Hospital on Sunday.
