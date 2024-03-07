Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Suspect changed clothes, travelled on bus, says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that investigators probing the IED blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe have found credible information that the suspected bomber changed his clothes post the incident, and travelled on a bus.

“Several important clues have been found,” the Home Minister told reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

“All the case details cannot be revealed now. Very soon, the suspect will be caught.”