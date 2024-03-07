Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Suspect changed clothes, travelled on bus, says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that investigators probing the IED blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe have found credible information that the suspected bomber changed his clothes post the incident, and travelled on a bus.
“Several important clues have been found,” the Home Minister told reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.
“All the case details cannot be revealed now. Very soon, the suspect will be caught.”
Meanwhile, a fresh footage showed the suspect -- wearing a beige cap, a black backpack, a full-sleeved shirt, dark trousers, shoes, a facemask, and spectacles -- moving around in the bus.
An unverified photograph of the suspect wearing a T-shirt without a facemask and sitting inside the bus is also doing the rounds.
A 'wanted' poster with a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the suspect's information was shared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.
While the central agency took over the investigation on Monday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police, which initially probed the blast, is assisting them.
The blast occurred on March 1 at the popular eatery, located in Whitefield’s Brookefield area, injuring 10 people, as per the police. As per a CCTV footage, the explosion occurred during lunch hours (at 12.55 pm).
