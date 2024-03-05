Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe customers unfazed by blast, vow to return

Bengaluru: Customers of Rameshwaram Café in Brookfield seem to be undeterred by the March 1 blast that injured 10 people, as they plan to return after it reopens. The cafe is slated to resume services on March 8.
Pradeepa, 33, who frequents the café with colleagues for coffee and snacks, said she has no safety concerns after the blast. “I would not mind going back,” she said.
Others DH spoke to, like 26-year-old architect Maitrayee, said her father has been a regular at the café’s Brookfield branch since he works in the same area. “He usually visits the place during lunch hours, which happens to be the time when the blast took place,” she said. “Fortunately, he did not visit the café on that fateful day because he had carried lunch from home.”
She assured that her father would continue to visit the eatery once it reopens. “But safety measures in a crowded Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) is very tricky. Some safety measures must be implemented for the customers,” she said.
Not all are comfortable about visiting the restaurant after the blast. “I will keep visiting the Indiranagar branch, but will not go to the Brookfield branch after the recent incident,” said Karthik R, 23, who works at Bagmane Tech Park.
Noting that he travels three kilometres to visit the Indiranagar branch, Karthik said in jest: “I stand at a distance and eat!”
(Published 04 March 2024, 21:30 IST)