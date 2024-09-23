Rape case on Munirathna: Ex-corporator booked for threatening witness

Bengaluru: The Yeshwantpur police registered a case against a woman for allegedly threatening a witness in a rape case filed against jailed BJP MLA Munirathna.
A 40-year-old social worker had accused Munirathna of raping her on multiple occasions and filed a complaint with Kaggalipura police last week. Two other cases were also booked against the MLA and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed.
According to the FIR, the 22-year-old complainant has accused Sunandamma, an ex-BBMP corporator of threatening his mother, who is the victim’s friend.
The complainant alleged that Sunandamma was a BJP member and she arrived at his house at the Yeshwanthpur police station limits on September 21, at around 9 am.
The complainant alleged that Sunandamma threatened him that they would burn his house if his mother “gave a statement against Munirathna” in the case.
“She told me to tell my mother to tell the victim to withdraw the complaint,” the FIR noted.
A case has been registered under Sections 232(1) (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is on, police said.
Published 23 September 2024, 16:42 IST