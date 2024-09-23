Rape case on Munirathna: Ex-corporator booked for threatening witness

The complainant alleged that Sunandamma was a BJP member and she arrived at his house at the Yeshwanthpur police station limits on September 21, at around 9 am.

The complainant alleged that Sunandamma threatened him that they would burn his house if his mother “gave a statement against Munirathna” in the case.

“She told me to tell my mother to tell the victim to withdraw the complaint,” the FIR noted.

A case has been registered under Sections 232(1) (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is on, police said.