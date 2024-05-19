RCB and CSK fans light up Bengaluru streets

Bengaluru: Shades of red, blue, and yellow painted the streets of the Central Business District (CBD) on Saturday as thousands of cricket fans thronged M Chinnaswamy Stadium, each donning their favourite teams’ jerseys.

The atmosphere was electrifying around the stadium for the match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Despite a forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms, fans began gathering outside the stadium as early as 1 pm for the 7:30 pm match.