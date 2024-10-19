Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Real estate lobby prevails as Karnataka govt distances itself from prime Hebbal land

The decision was taken at a closed-door meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil at the Vidhana Soudha.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 22:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil during the meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. DH PHOTO
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil during the meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. DH PHOTO

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 22:04 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaHebbal

Follow us on :

Follow Us