Reality check: Defunct LED display on BMTC buses

Shreya travels from Banashankari on Bus No 12. She says, “Last week, I missed my bus stop at Vijaya College in Jayanagar twice because there was no announcement on board, voice or digital.” Sneha Sadhukhan takes a bus from Indiranagar to Infantry Road where she is interning at a company. “I am often clueless where I am going. The bus conductors don’t even announce the next stop,” she says.