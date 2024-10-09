Home
Bengaluru: Reality show star, three others booked for caste-based insult   

An FIR, filed on September 30, names the star Karthik, also known as Huli Karthik, as the primary accused (A1), along with an unnamed scriptwriter, director and producer of Anubandha Awards 2024.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 03:39 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 03:39 IST
