Bengaluru: Reality show star, three others booked for caste-based insult   

<p>Bengaluru: The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police in northeastern Bengaluru have registered a case against a reality show star and three others for allegedly using a derogatory term targeting the Bhovi caste.</p>.<p>An FIR, filed on September 30, names the star Karthik, also known as Huli Karthik, as the primary accused (A1), along with an unnamed scriptwriter, director and producer of Anubandha Awards 2024.</p>.<p>The FIR states that Karthik made the derogatory remark during the awards show, which aired on Colors Kannada on September 20 and 22 at 7 pm.</p>.<p>The police have charged the accused under Section 3(1)(r)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which addresses intentional insults or abuse intended to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe.</p>.<p>The investigation is being led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kengeri). A senior police official said a notice has been issued to Karthik, requiring him to appear for questioning.</p>