Record road congestion hits hard this week as Bengaluru grapples with heavy rains

Cut-off box - Commuter gridlock As of 6 pm on Wednesday the city’s roads saw a congestion length of about 1534 km with the line graph peaking at 249 km at 5 pm likely due to the fact that many people were moving out ahead of the long weekend. However Anucheth said tech park vehicle data indicated a 60% reduction in vehicles compared to Tuesday. Slow-moving outbound traffic was seen near Majestic KR Puram Hebbal Yeshwanthpur Mysuru Road Satellite bus stands and Silk Board Junction.