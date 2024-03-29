Residents urge overhaul of SWD infrastructure to prevent monsoon floods

While a complete remodelling of the city’s sewage infrastructure is a long-term project, the civic body should at least look at clearing out encroachments and widening the deliberately narrowed-down SWDs. Several citizens, especially in the Whitefield and Mahadevapura areas, told DH that the reckless dumping of debris and soil into drains is the main cause of drainage flow obstruction, which eventually leads to floods during the monsoon.