Bengaluru: Riders wary after rise in harassment cases in Namma metro

Preethi G B, who travels for work from Vijayanagar to Whitefield daily, felt helpless after she was sexually harassed onboard. “When the metro is this packed, people boldly let their hands wander. Getting into the women’s coach is not always possible. Last month, when I was returning from work at 7 pm, a man groped me as we reached the Majestic station. I was shocked and before I could turn around, people had already started exiting the coach. I never got to know who it was,” she shares.