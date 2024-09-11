Road rage: Cabbie attacks car driver in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Dashcam footage, dated August 5, showing a car driver being harassed by a cabbie near Kadugodi has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate about increasing instances of road rage incidents in the city.

An X user shared the video from the victim’s dashcam, which showed a cabbie dashing out of his four-wheeler and shouting at the victim while attempting to open the door.

A while earlier, the cab passed close to the victim’s car while trying to overtake. But suspecting that the victim had brushed his car, the cab driver grew infuriated and got out of the vehicle.