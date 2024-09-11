Road rage: Cabbie attacks car driver in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Dashcam footage, dated August 5, showing a car driver being harassed by a cabbie near Kadugodi has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate about increasing instances of road rage incidents in the city.
An X user shared the video from the victim’s dashcam, which showed a cabbie dashing out of his four-wheeler and shouting at the victim while attempting to open the door.
A while earlier, the cab passed close to the victim’s car while trying to overtake. But suspecting that the victim had brushed his car, the cab driver grew infuriated and got out of the vehicle.
In retaliation, the man inside the car sprayed pepper spray on the cab driver to stop him from turning violent, but his efforts went in vain. The cab driver fetched a plier from his four-wheeler and started hitting the victim’s car.
Reacting to the post, Bengaluru City police directed the Kadugodi police to initiate action. A police officer from the Kadugodi station told DH that the victim had yet to file a formal complaint.
Published 10 September 2024, 20:05 IST