<p class="bodytext">The Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) will inaugurate its annual fundraising art exhibition, ‘Kala for Vidya 2025’, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on October 10. The show will be open to the public on October 11 and 12, from 11 am to 8 pm.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The exhibition will feature over 150 artists who submitted around 440 artworks. About 180 will be showcased at the venue, but all submissions can be viewed and purchased online. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“This year’s show is bigger and more inclusive — it brings together emerging and established artists. Through the show, we aim to make art more affordable and accessible, while raising funds for the Rotary Bangalore Vidyalaya in Nagdevanahalli, which supports the education of around 450 underserved children,” explains Sandeep Ohri, Director – International Service, RCB.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The exhibition will be inaugurated by veteran Rotarians Sitalakshmi Chinnappa, Meera Shankar, Shanti Baliga, and Srichand Rajpal, who together represent nearly 200 years of community service.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">The show will continue online at rcb1934.in/kalaforvidya until December 31.</span></p>