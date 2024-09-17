Rowdy-sheeter who took video of nude man shot by police

Bengaluru: In an operation in the early hours on Tuesday, the city police opened fire at a rowdy-sheeter on the outskirts in the western part of Bengaluru, when he allegedly attempted to evade arrest by inflicting injury on a police constable.

The Kamakshipalya police, who were on the lookout for rowdy-sheeter Pavan Gowda alias Kadubu, received a tip-off about his whereabouts from their informants and based on mobile tower location, went to arrest him.

A team headed by the Kamakshipalya police inspector surrounded Gowda near a secluded place in Ullal near Kengeri. As a policeman advanced to detain Gowda, he allegedly threatened the team with a sharp object, claim police sources.