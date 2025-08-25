RPF seizes ganja worth Rs 4 lakh at Bengaluru Cantonment railway station  

<p>Bengaluru: A special drive by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) led to the seizure of 5.22 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 lakh from the Bengaluru Cantonment railway station yard on Thursday.</p>.<p>The operation was part of ‘NARCOS’, launched to curb drug trafficking through the railways.</p>.<p>Officials said that an unclaimed trolley bag was found during a patrol. On inspection, several plastic-wrapped bundles were recovered. Local excise officials, called to the spot, confirmed the contents as ganja.</p>.Alcoholics Anonymous celebrates 61 years in Bengaluru.<p>The contraband was seized after formalities were completed and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.</p>.<p>Investigation is underway to trace the owner of the bag and identify the source and destination of the drugs.</p>