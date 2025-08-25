Menu
RPF seizes ganja worth Rs 4 lakh at Bengaluru Cantonment railway station  

The operation was part of ‘NARCOS’, launched to curb drug trafficking through the railways.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 21:12 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 21:12 IST
