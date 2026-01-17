<p>A 37-year-old managing trustee of a private educational trust alleged she was cheated of Rs 35 lakh by a group promising a Rs 100-crore donation from Gujarat- and Delhi-based companies.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the complainant was approached in September 2025 by Amarpalli Suresh, who claimed he could arrange large donations for educational institutions. Suresh later introduced her to Venkataramana Bhat, who would help process the donation.</p>.<p>The accused allegedly convinced her that a donor, Atul Kumar Sharma, was ready to give Rs 100 crore, but formalities and documentation were needed. She shared all required documents.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Bhat allegedly claimed some documents were missing and that Sharma, based in Hyderabad, needed to visit Bengaluru to complete the process. She was asked to make the travel and hotel arrangements.</p>.<p>In October 2025, Sharma met the group at a city hotel, along with Suresh, Bhat, and Bhat’s son, Padyumna.</p>.<p>Sharma allegedly assured the trust the process would be completed in a couple of months. He stayed at a five-star hotel, with the complainant paying Rs 1 lakh for expenses. He also demanded Rs 20 lakh as “security and processing charges”.</p>.<p>Trusting Sharma, the complainant transferred Rs 35 lakh online in early December 2025. Sharma claimed the Rs 100-crore donation would be routed through a private firm.</p>.<p>But the promised donation never materialised.</p>.<p>On December 17, the accused claimed the Rs 100-crore donation had failed due to technical issues and promised a refund. Despite repeated follow-ups, she received nothing.</p>.<p>By January 2, the accused stopped responding. She approached the police, alleging a conspiracy to cheat her by collecting money under false promises.</p>.<p>The Hennur police registered a case under Sections 3(5) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. Investigation is on to trace the money trail and identify each accused's role.</p>.<p>The officer said, “We have collected all bank transaction details. CCTV footage of meetings is yet to be obtained.</p>.<p>"The complainant’s involvement is also being verified, as she believed the conmen and did not discuss the transactions with senior trust authorities.”</p>