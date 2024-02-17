Rs 200 cr allotted; more villages on Bengaluru's periphery to get Cauvery water

That apart, CM Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech assured that the Cauvery Stage V project would be completed by May and this would help provide Cauvery water supply to the residents of the 110 villages. “In May 2024, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board will operationalise Cauvery Phase 5 project of 775 MLD capacity to provide 110 litres of drinking water daily to 12 lakh people, at an estimated cost of Rs. 5,550 crore,” Siddaramaiah said.