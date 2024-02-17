JOIN US
Rs 200 cr allotted; more villages on Bengaluru's periphery to get Cauvery water

That apart, CM Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech assured that the Cauvery Stage V project would be completed by May
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 21:26 IST

Bengaluru: In a relief to citizens residing in the city’s peripheral areas, the state government has earmarked Rs 200 crore to provide drinking water supply to villages like Mallasandra and Lakshmipura that were added to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits since 2016.

While the Cauvery Stage V project caters to the drinking water needs of the 110 villages added to BBMP limits since 2008, these villages that were added later were left out of the project and the new allocation comes as a boon to these villagers. 

“Though we are able to get water under the Cauvery Stage V project, we could not service these villages since there was no plan to lay a pipeline here. The new announcement will help fill in the gaps,” a senior BWSSB official said.

That apart, CM Siddaramaiah, in his budget speech assured that the Cauvery Stage V project would be completed by May and this would help provide Cauvery water supply to the residents of the 110 villages. “In May 2024, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board will operationalise Cauvery Phase 5 project of 775 MLD capacity to provide 110 litres of drinking water daily to 12 lakh people, at an estimated cost of Rs. 5,550 crore,” Siddaramaiah said.

(Published 16 February 2024, 21:26 IST)
Bengaluru

