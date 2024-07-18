RV University chancellor conferred with prestigious honour 

Bengaluru: The Rotary E-Club of Bangalore (RECB) presented the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award 2024-25 to Dr AVS Murthy, Chancellor of RV University and Honorary Secretary of Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to education, business, and philanthropy over the last four decades.
The RECB also launched the ‘Save Water’ project on Wednesday, aimed at conserving natural resources and protecting the environment.
It also plans to undertake several important community service projects focused on health, sustainability, peace, and conflict resolution over the next year.
As part of the initiative, members released a short film, titled ‘Halt the Drop’, to raise public awareness about water conservation.
At a ceremony held at RV Teachers College, Rotary District Governor 3191 Satish Madhavan installed Dr YSR Murthy as the president of RECB and the board members for 2024-25. Five new members were inducted into the club.
Published 17 July 2024, 22:10 IST